Rain Followed By Warmer Temperatures

Covering period of Monday 4th - Thursday 7th November

• A Heavy Rain Watch is in place for the Westland District south of Hokitika until 1pm tomorrow; and for the ranges of the Buller District, and the Paparoa Range for Tuesday from 6am to 9pm.

• Rain moves over northern parts of the South Island and the lower North Island on Tuesday.

• Warmer temperatures forecast, with Thursday temperatures to be the highest

MetService weather stations were generally on the cooler side of average to start the week with Taupō getting down to -0.8°C Monday morning. The temperature is on the rise as we go through the week with warm air being dragged in from the west. This warmer air also brings risk of heavy rain – mainly for the west of the South Island.

Largely fine and sunny conditions for most of the country as a high pressure system sits over Aotearoa New Zealand today. However a series of fronts moving up the South Island bring in wetter conditions there, particularly along the west.

A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for the Westland District south of Hokitika from 12pm today until 1pm tomorrow; and for the ranges of the Buller District, and the Paparoa Range for Tuesday from 6am to 9pm.

Rain moves over northern parts of the South Island and the lower North Island on Tuesday otherwise the forecast is for dry weather with areas of cloud to the north, and sunny spells increasing from the south. Showery conditions move up the North Island on Wednesday as the front continues on its journey northwards.

MetService is forecasting warmer temperatures as the week progresses with westerly winds bringing warm subtropical air onto the country. By Thursday temperatures are expected to reach above normal maximums for this time of the year for many parts of the country, especially in the east, with maximums of 21°C in Dannevirke, 22°C in Whanganui and 25°C in Masterton for the North Island; and 23°C for Invercargill, 25°C for Christchurch, 26°C for Alexandra and 27°C for Ashburton for the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti advises, “Sunny conditions are expected for the North Island today under a high pressure system. However, a series of fronts move up Aotearoa New Zealand from the south from today with possible heavy showers and a risk of thunderstorms for the west of the South Island. While the showers will move up the North Island on Wednesday they are likely to stay south of Auckland which should remain dry until Thursday”.

“While wet conditions are expected with the passage of the front, we do expect New Zealanders to realise warmer temperatures towards the end of the week as westerlies continue bringing warmer air onto the country” added Shiviti.

