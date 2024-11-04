Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Casual Swim Price Rises For First Time In Five Years

Monday, 4 November 2024, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Photo/Supplied

Prices for casual swimming at the Trust House Recreation Centre will see a small increase for the first time in five years.

The centre has not increased its casual swim entry prices since 2019 and in that time has experienced a significant increase in operational and utility costs.

Prices will change from Monday 11 November. Membership prices will remain unchanged and multi-trip tickets purchased before the increase will remain valid after 11 November.

Venue Manager Nikki Roud is committed to maintaining a great facility at a reasonable price.

“Our goal is to offer affordable entry rates that allow us invest in the centre and maintain the level of service and safety that our community deserves.”

Regular swimmers can purchase a membership or beat the change by buying a multi-pass ticket up until 10 November at the current prices.

Changing prices:

Adult $5.10 to $6.00
Child/Senior/Student $3.60 to $4.50
Family Pass $14.00 to $16.00

For more information visit Trust House Recreation Centre on Facebook or www.trusthouserecreationcentre.co.nz.

