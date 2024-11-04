Remote Rescue In Rugged Terrain: How The Rescue Winch Saved Bruce From A Painful Ordeal

It wasn't an easy rescue, as there was nowhere for the rescue helicopter to land.

It was the vital rescue winch that enabled the rescue helicopter crew to provide Bruce with the urgent help he needed.

Not too long ago, Bruce was on a three-day hunting trip with three mates. They managed to venture six hours into rugged terrain on the first day; however, when they were nearly at the campsite, trouble arose.

The group accidentally missed a turn and went down the wrong ridge.

Bruce found himself walking along the edge of a steep gully on what looked like an old animal track, carrying a 30kg backpack. The next thing he knew, the ground suddenly gave way underneath him...

Bruce fell, his legs and lower limbs twisting one way while his upper body twisted the other. As he slowly picked himself up off the ground, he had pain like he'd never known before shoot through his body. His ankle, knee, hips and lower back had all painfully twisted.

He was in such agony, that he had trouble controlling his legs and walking. Somehow, Bruce managed to get to their campsite, but he only had Panadol on hand and continued to suffer in pain.

He told us, "I only got to sleep finally out of sheer exhaustion. I was a wreck by then, as I'd been awake most of the night in excruciating pain."

When morning came, Bruce tried to get up and walk but was still in extreme pain. There was no way he could walk out of the remote, rugged terrain on his own.

The group decided to use their Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), and thanks to generous supporters, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate.

It wasn't an easy rescue, as there was nowhere for the rescue helicopter to land. But thankfully, generous supporters ensured the rescue helicopter crew were well prepared.

The current BK117 rescue helicopter that serves the Central Plateau and Lakes region is equipped with the highly specialised and essential rescue winch.

The rescue crew, who are well-trained in winch rescues - in a region that has some of the highest numbers in the country - used the helicopter’s winch to lower Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) Mike down to the ground while the helicopter flew overhead.

CCFP Mike then assessed Bruce's injuries and stabilised him, before they were both winched up above the trees to the rescue helicopter, and flew straight to Taupo Hospital.

Bruce still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, thankful that he had his PLB with him, and that the rescue helicopter spared him from further injury and pain.

In missions such as Bruce’s, a rescue winch can make the difference - lifting patients safely and swiftly out of difficult terrain.

In early 2025, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew will benefit from a state-of-the-art H145 rescue helicopter arriving to the region. Signalling a new era in rescue helicopter advanced avionics and technology. However, the H145 rescue helicopter is in need of a new rescue winch for missions such as Bruce’s.

A critical and highly-specialised piece of equipment – a rescue helicopter winch is a must in remote and rugged terrain, and so a fundraising appeal is underway to raise the much needed funds to purchase the new winch.

Thanks to the amazing support from the community, and the generosity of the team at the Greenlea Foundation Trust, $155, 173 has already been raised toward the total needed of $616,071, to purchase the new winch.

In an enormous act of generosity, the team at Greenlea Foundation Trust are matching every dollar donated, up to $300,000, during the Greenlea Challenge to Lift Appeal. Meaning all donations made will go twice as far towards the purchase of the winch.

