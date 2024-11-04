Council To Consider Options For Grey Street Intersection

Councillors will make a decision on the Kahutia / Grey Street intersection at their meeting on Wednesday (6 November).

The intersection has been modified to left-hand turn only, as part of the Streets for People 12-month trial to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety on Grey Street.

Council’s Director of Community Lifelines Tim Barry says design changes have been subject to ongoing monitoring, evaluation and periodic site inspections since installation finished and the trial period started on 31 July.

“We have received the post-construction safety audit of Grey Street - Streets for People, which includes recommendations around the design for better safety,” he said.

Data from traffic cameras, alongside public feedback to date, has highlighted issues with driver behaviour at the intersection.

Mr Barry said throughout the trial period, if any safety issues were identified they would be reviewed by our engineers and changes made where required.

“Other safety concerns rated ‘serious’ in the report including signage and pedestrian strips for visually impaired will also be addressed.”

Existing traffic calming measures such as speed bumps will remain in place to ensure vehicle speeds are kept low.

Monitoring will continue to June 2025, when a final decision will be made by councillors. The changes will only be made permanent if they are successful in improving the safety and accessibility of Grey Street.

Tune into the livestream meeting on Wednesday from 9am or watch it on our YouTube channel later.

For more information, including the staff report and safety audit, go to our website. The feedback form will remain open for the duration of the trial: https://participate.gdc.govt.nz/streets-for-people

