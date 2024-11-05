New Information Revealed Relating To 1980 Homicide Cold Case

Simon Buis with family dog. Photo/Supplied. Vehicle of interest #1 (similar to pictured). Photo/Supplied. Vehicle of interest #2 (similar to pictured). Photo/Supplied.

Auckland Police investigating the 1980 homicide of Simon Buis are encouraging people to come forward with information, after revealing new details on last night’s Cold Case TV episode.

In the early hours of Friday 4 April 1980, 54-year-old Simon Buis was found dead in Auckland’s Gribllehirst Park outside the rugby club. He suffered horrific injuries to his face and head after being violently assaulted.

Later that morning, two 15-year-olds were arrested for being in a stolen car, and indicated they were involved in a fight at a park. The pair were charged with Simon’s murder, however due to further review of evidence, they were released six days later.

Over 40 years later, the investigation into Simon’s murder, named Operation Intrigue, remains open. And Police are determined to find the person or persons responsible for killing the 54-year-old father.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City CIB has been in charge of Operation Intrigue since 2006 and believes the key to this case relies on knowing Simon’s movements in the last hour of his life.

“We know Simon started his evening at the Leopard Tavern in Freeman’s Bay, where he then made his way to La Cava Lounge on Customs Street East. Here, he interacted with at least three different groups of people.

“Simon then called a taxi from La Cava and was dropped off on Symonds Street around 2.25am on the Friday morning.”

Around 30 minutes later, a couple heard screaming followed by the sound of a noisy car coming from Gribblehirst Park in Sandringham and called 111.

“The key pieces of information we are missing is why Simon went to Gribblehirst Park, how he got there, and who he was with. We believe it is unlikely that Simon walked the distance in the timeframe between the taxi dropping him off on Symonds Street and Police arriving to find his body in the park.”

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses who were in Gribblehirst Park earlier in the evening, including the couple who called 111.

The husband described seeing a light coloured Mark 1 Ford Zephyr, or possibly a large 1950’s American car, with a noisy exhaust and rounded body leave the park at speed.

Two to three minutes later, a second vehicle, possibly a yellow FJ Holden, left the park in the same direction.

“These cars remain critical to our investigation, and we know there are people who have not yet spoken to Police who may have seen what happened or have information about the events around Simon’s death. These details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to provide some closure for Simon’s family.

“This was a serious and horrific assault which led to a man’s death, and Simon’s family continue to grieve for their loving father and friend.”

If you have any information that could help Police’s investigation into Simon Buis’ death, please contact Police.

“Now is the time to come forward, it is not too late to provide Simon’s family with answers.”

Information can be provided to the Operation Intrigue Investigation team on 0800 COLD CASE or 0800 2653 2273.

© Scoop Media

