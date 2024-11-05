New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Nelson Opera In The Park Returns

Image/Supplied.



Whakatū Nelson’s iconic New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Nelson Opera in the Park returns in February 2025, marking its 20th anniversary.

A stellar evening featuring top New Zealand opera and contemporary talent performing alongside the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, the event promises an unforgettable night of music under the stars at Trafalgar Park.

Artistic Director and Nelson City Councillor Pete Rainey says there is a great lineup for the event’s 20th anniversary.

“Opera in the Park has become a firm family favourite on the Nelson arts calendar and 2025 will be no exception. Bring a picnic and enjoy a wonderful night of music in the open air for the whole family.”

Headlining the opera acts are internationally acclaimed Emma Pearson (soprano), former principal artist at Germany’s Hessisches Staatstheater and winner of the 2022 Kiri Te Kanawa Prize for Potential, and tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, finalist in the 2022 Lexus Song Competition and winner of the 2023 Handa Australian Singing Competition. Joining them is local favourite Tessa Quayle, all accompanied by the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO) under the baton of David Kay.

Joining them on the contemporary front fresh from their R.E.S.P.E.C.T tour are Hall of Famer Annie Crummer (Netherworld Dancing Toys, When the Cats Away), soul and R&B star Deva Mahal (daughter of American blues musician Taj Mahal), Betty-Anne (Ardijah), and jazz queen Naomi Ferguson (The Music is Bond) who will deliver timeless anthems of legendary divas, led by conductor Tom Rainey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Since its inaugural event in 1999, Opera in the Park has evolved into a premier community showcase, organised by Nelson City Council, hosting legendary artists including Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Dame Malvina Major, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Simon O’Neill, Sir Howard Morrison, Stan Walker, Tami Neilson and Bic Runga.

As always, pre-concert entertainment will be provided on the NBS Community Stage, showcasing the talents of our local performers.

Alcohol will not be sold at the event. For safety reasons and to protect the pitch, please no glassware or seats with sharp legs.

This is the second time that it will be a carbon neutral event, with operational emissions estimated, reduced and offset. Organisers are also working towards zero waste and encourage attendees to leave nothing but footprints.

With thanks to our sponsors, New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, Matthews Eyecare and Kuske Eyewear, and Digitella.

An evening of timeless classics and current hits that will get you up and dancing under the stars!

Tickets are on sale now via Eventfinda.co.nz and the Nelson City Council Customer Service Centre. For performance updates visit the ‘Nelson City Presents’ Facebook page.

Photo/Supplied.

Book now to hear:

Annie Crummer, born to a Tahitian mother and Cook Islands father, launched her music career at sixteen with the single “Once or Twice”. She gained fame with the Netherworld Dancing Toys’ hit “For Today” and When The Cat’s Away’s “Melting Pot.” Her solo albums Language (1993) and Seventh Wave (1996) achieved platinum and gold status, respectively. Annie has toured with legends like Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pacific Music Awards in 2011, was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 and was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

Deva Mahal, born in Hawaii and raised in New Zealand, is a talented singer-songwriter known for her blues influence. Her debut album Run Deep was released in 2018, followed by several singles. She has performed at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall and collaborated with artists such as Etta James and The Roots. Recently, Deva has focused on composing and producing, addressing themes of racial violence, love, and self-worth in her music. Her latest project, Future Classic: Vol 1 - Classic, features her new single “Will Anything Change”.

Naomi Ferguson is a performer who has worked nationally in Aotearoa for over 20 years. During this time, she has worked with orchestras, theatre companies and arts festivals around the country. Recent performances include headlining the 2024 Tauranga Jazz Festival with the All Girl Big Band, The Music is Bond with Orchestra Wellington and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and the orchestral tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T - A Celebration of History’s Greatest Pop Divas.

Her 2021 self-penned show Songs for Fallen Women was a sell out at The Piano and was presented as part of CSO's 2023 season to another capacity crowd.

Betty-Anne MNZM (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngaiterangi, Tainui, Tūwharetoa) is the lead vocalist of the iconic New Zealand band Ardijah, known for their unique “Poly Fonk” sound, blending Polynesian rhythms with funk and R&B. She joined Ardijah as a teenager and has been a driving force behind their success since the 1980s. In the 2023 New Years Honours, Betty-Anne was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to music.

Emma Pearson (soprano) is a celebrated soprano and former principal artist at Hessisches Staatstheater in Germany, where she performed over 30 roles, including Lucia di Lammermoor and Lulu. Honoured as “Kammersängerin,” she has appeared with Semperoper Dresden, New Zealand Opera, and Opera Australia, shining as Violetta in La Traviata and Pamina in The Magic Flute. On the concert stage, she has performed Mozart’s “Requiem” with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Strauss's “Four Last Songs” with the NZSO, and featured at the City of London Festival. Emma also performed in Wynton Marsalis’s “All Rise” with the Melbourne and Sydney Symphony Orchestras.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono (Tenor) is a New Zealand-born Samoan opera singer. In 2022 Emmanual won the Kiri Te Kanawa Prize for Potential plus the Lockwood New Zealand Area Competition, followed up by winning Australia’s premiere singing competition, the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Award, in 2023. Emmanual has just been awarded the Iosefa Enari Memorial Award in Creative New Zealand’s Arts Pasifika Award in recognition of his growing reputation as a tenor (Oct 2024).

CSO, based in Ōtautahi Christchurch, is the resident orchestra at the renowned Christchurch Town Hall and a leading performing arts organisationof Te Wai Pounamu South Island, Aotearoa New Zealand.

Established in 1958, CSO typically presents over 40 performances a year with more than more than 30% of its output being New Zealand-created. In addition to CSO-produced events, it proudly partners with New Zealand Opera, Royal New Zealand Ballet, the National Concerto Competition and other prominent performance partners.

Artistic Director: Peter Rainey

Tickets are also available via the Nelson City Council Customer Service Centre. Open: Monday to Friday 9 am - 5 pm

© Scoop Media

