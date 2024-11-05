Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rego And WOF Warnings For Parked Vehicles

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council parking staff have begun leaving warning flyers on vehicles parked in central Masterton that do not have current registration and Warrants of Fitness (WOF).

It is a legal requirement for vehicles to be registered and warranted if they are being driven, or parked, on a public road.

Warnings will be issued for the next couple of months but will be replaced by infringement notices in the New Year.

A $200 infringement fee applies for not having a current registration and a $150 infringement fee for not having a current WOF.

Team Leader Animal and Bylaw Services Gordon Crawley said a staged approach was being taken to the issue.

“We have a responsibility in terms of vehicle safety, and the first part of that process is about educating vehicle owners about requirements for registration and warrants of fitness,” he said. “But enforcement will follow if owners are not following the law.”

© Scoop Media

