Revealed: The WiFi Routers To Rent, Upgrade To Or Buy Outright

In partnership with the Commerce Commission, Consumer NZ has tested a number of WiFi routers and reveals that some broadband companies now provide devices as good as off-the-shelf options

“This work builds on the Commission's monitoring, including our RealSpeed report, which shows the importance of having a good in-home set-up to make the most of your broadband speeds,” says Tristan Gilbertson, Telecommunications Commissioner.

Consumer's expert testers put a selection of models from broadband providers and popular retail brands through their paces.

“Your router is your gateway to the internet, and the better the router, the better the performance of your connectivity,” says Mr Gilbertson.

As Nick Gelling, Consumer product test writer, says, “With a growing number of households relying on stable internet connectivity to stream TV, work remotely or play games, understanding the differences in router performance, ease of use and security features is crucial.

“Nearly all New Zealanders use WiFi to connect multiple devices throughout their homes to the internet, yet many are unaware of how to optimise their set-ups for the best performance."

Find a reliable router

Consumer's rigorous testing revealed that many routers provided by telcos are now on a par with, and in some cases outperform, popular third-party options.

“This is promising news for people who are hesitant to invest in their own equipment,” said Gelling, “because, these days, many telcos offer routers for rent at about $4 to $5 per month.

Standout performers in Consumer's testing

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Consumer's test experts found that the best off-the-shelf options were the TP-Link Deco X55 and XE75 mesh systems. Some of the top performing routers provided by broadband providers included the TP-Link Deco X53 (fibre and copper-based DSL) and X58-4G (4G broadband), as well as Spark's Smart Modem 2 (fibre and 4G).

Visit the Consumer website for a full breakdown of the results: https://www.consumer.org.nz/products/wifi-routers-and-mesh-networks/review

Consumer insights: When to upgrade

Consumer NZ’s Gelling emphasised the importance of knowing when to upgrade your router.

“While many broadband providers are now offering quality hardware, it’s sensible to update your router every few years.

“If you’re still using an outdated model, you might be missing out on significant improvements in speed and security.”

The Commission advises New Zealanders to assess their current internet performance to check if they should upgrade to a faster plan or connection type, before deciding to switch providers or purchase a new router.

Simple steps like repositioning your router or connecting devices to the 5GHz band can often yield noticeable improvements.

The Cost of Connectivity

As more telcos begin to implement monthly rental fees for routers, with costs typically around $4 to $5 per month, Consumer urges people to consider their options carefully.

“While these fees might seem nominal, investing in your own quality router gives you the freedom to swap providers more often, which could save you money in the long run,” Gelling added.

“With the rising cost of internet services, which have increased by 11% over the past two years, understanding your options for obtaining a reliable router can help mitigate some of these costs.”

Tips for Consumers

Evaluate your current setup: Ensure your router is positioned centrally in your home, ideally where you can see it. Consider a mesh system: For larger homes, investing in a mesh network (linking up two or more routers) can significantly improve connectivity. Stay updated on technology: Look for routers that support at least the WiFi 6 standard for now. The cost of WiFi 7 is still high and it’s not yet compatible with most phones and computers. Don’t hesitate to buy: If your telco’s offerings are lacking, don’t be afraid to invest in a high-quality third-party router. Explore options to change provider: There can be advantages to switching providers particularly at the time of your contract ending or if your router is over four years old.

© Scoop Media

