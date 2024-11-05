Police Appeal For Information Following Suspicious Fire, Stokes Valley

Attributable to Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:

Hutt Valley Police are investigating a fire at a previously targeted Stokes Valley residential address which left one person fighting for his life.

Around 3:10am this morning emergency services responded to a block of flats in Hanson Grove, an 81 year old man was located in a critical condition and was transported to Wellington Hospital.

The area was cordoned and a forensic scene examination is currently being conducted with the assistance of Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ESR.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and is suspected to be linked to two other fires at the same block of flats on Thursday 10 and Monday 14 October 2024, both of which were also lit during the early hours of the morning.

Police are appealing for information from people who have CCTV footage, witnessed the incident, or were in the area at the time of the fire to please get in contact.

Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in our investigation.

If you have any CCTV footage from dashcam, residential, or commercial premises in any areas of Stokes Valley, witnessed any three of the fires, or were in the area at the time of the fires, even if you didn’t witness the incidents please contact us.

To report information please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

