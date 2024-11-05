Fox Glacier Highway Closed Following Crash - Tasman
Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fox Glacier Highway is closed between Fox Glacier and
Franz Josef following a crash.
The single vehicle
crash was reported to Police at about 2:15pm.
Initial
indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
