Meat The Need Announces National Charity Auction To Combat Food Insecurity In New Zealand

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 6:12 pm
Press Release: Meat The Need

New Zealand – November 5, 2024 – Meat the Need, New Zealand’s dedicated charity delivering locally sourced protein meals to food-insecure communities, is proud to announce the launch of its online National Charity Auction. This year’s campaign will go live on TradeMe on the evening of Thursday, November 7, and run for 10 days, inviting Kiwis from across the country to participate in making a meaningful difference to help feed families doing it tough.

With the goal of raising funds to support the delivery of protein-rich meals to over 130 food banks and community organisations across Aotearoa, the auction showcases an exciting range of items and experiences. Big-ticket offerings include a brand new Ford Ranger Raptor, a summer Swanndri package, an adventure-filled weekend at Blue Duck Station, and a luxury golf and spa escape at the renowned Millbrook Resort, among many other exciting items.

According to studies by the Ministry of Health, food insecurity continues to affect many New Zealanders, with nearly 1 in 5 Kiwi households experiencing moderate to severe food insecurity. A recent UN report also revealed that New Zealand has much higher rates of food insecurity than comparable countries – and those rates are growing. The impact of this issue is most acute in communities facing high living costs and limited access to fresh, nutritious food. Among those impacted, over 20% of children regularly experience food insecurity, leading to serious long-term consequences for health, well-being, and education.

“At Meat the Need, we see the incredible impact of each meal that reaches someone in need. Every bid in this auction brings us closer to the goal of ensuring no one in New Zealand goes hungry,” says Zellara Holden, General Manager of Meat the Need.

“This campaign is more than a fundraiser; it’s a nationwide movement powered by community, generosity, and a shared commitment to food security.”

Foodbank managers have expressed their gratitude for the support, stating, “Meat and milk are such important food items - especially when some are mostly living on bread. We can't keep up without your support.”

A foodbank recipient shared their experience, saying: “My family constantly struggles to have enough food to eat. We both work but are on minimum wage, thank you for all that you do.”

The Charity Auction not only promises fantastic items up for grabs, but also an opportunity for participants to give back directly to their communities. All funds raised will go directly towards providing protein-rich, nutrient-dense meals to New Zealanders experiencing food insecurity.

