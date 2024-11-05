Public Invited To The Launch Of Updated Regional ‘Action Plan’

A collective effort between Taranaki mayors, iwi, sector and community leaders, has updated the key priority actions for the region over the next three years. These actions will be presented at a launch event in New Plymouth at the Devon Hotel, on Thursday, November 28.

The development of the Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan has been facilitated by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, and builds off the collective visions of the Tapuae Roa - Make Way for Taranaki regional economic development strategy, and Taranaki 2050, a strategic roadmap co-designed by regional leaders and the community through public consultation.

The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan consolidates input from key stakeholders from across Taranaki and seeks to leverage key opportunities for the region.

"This plan represents our commitment to a shared vision for the future of Taranaki - one that prioritises smart, sustainable growth, and the transition to a resilient, equitable, low-emission economy", said Mayor Neil Volzke, current Chair of the Mayoral Forum.

"Our progress relies on collaborative action and forward-thinking investment. We’re dedicated to working with central government, Mana Whenua, business leaders, and the community to build an economy that drives quality of life and opportunity for everyone in Taranaki."

The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan focuses on key priority areas including energy, food and fibre, tourism, Māori economic development, and new industry and investment.

One of the actions, for example, include exploring the impact of an Economic Innovation Zone (EIZ) in Taranaki to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and foster collaboration between businesses, research institutions, and governments.

Another includes developing a publicly available land diversification toolkit to support the practical steps required when considering alternative land use opportunities.

Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive of Venture Taranaki, said, "The actions focus on pragmatic actions that Taranaki can do right here and now by tapping into our talent and regional strengths. With limited local and central government funding available to support the regional actions, the majority will need to be delivered from existing resourcing within the region, reinforcing how vital it is that we’re all on same page when it comes to our regional priorities."

"To ensure that our regional strategies remain relevant in a fast-changing world, an audit of the action plan will occur yearly, with a more substantial update planned for every three years. Importantly, future updates will align with the council Long-Term Planning process to ensure actions are considered to be funded and resourced."

The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan will be published online following the launch event.

Event details

Join our mayors, iwi, and local leaders as we present the region’s updated Action Plan, as part of our regional strategy, Tapuae Roa.

- Thursday, November 28 (12 - 1:30pm)

- The Devon Hotel - New Plymouth

- Seats are limited. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/tapuae-roa-202526-action-plan-launch-event-tickets-1050001732447

About Tapuae Roa - The regional economic development strategy

The Action Plan has been guided by the collective visions of Tapuae Roa - Make Way for Taranaki (TR 2017) regional economic development strategy, and Taranaki 2050, a strategic roadmap co-designed by regional leaders and the community through public consultation. Both provide a long-term vision for a transition to a resilient, equitable, low-emission economy.

