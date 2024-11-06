Get On Board To Help Build Balanced Bus Fares For The Bay

Photo/Supplied

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has launched a comprehensive review of fares to ensure public transport remains accessible, sustainable, and easy to use. This review will simplify the fare structure and balance affordability with growing service costs.

With rapid growth in the region, demand for reliable public transport continues to rise. Meeting this demand requires sustainable funding which is primarily achieved through government subsidies, fare revenue, rates, and advertising. However, new national expectations require all regions to recover a greater share of costs through fares and third-party revenue to maintain financial stability long-term.

Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen, Chair of the Public Transport Committee says through this review, the Regional Council aims to develop a simpler, more resilient fare system that balances these financial goals with the needs of the community.

“Our goal is a straightforward, fair, fare structure that serves our growing region,” says Councillor von Dadelszen. “By simplifying fares and introducing options for frequent riders, this review will make public transport work better for everyone.”

There are three key focus areas of the review:

Rewarding regular riders: Introducing options that make public transport an attractive, cost-effective choice for frequent users.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Accessibility: Creating a fare structure that is clear, easy to use, and consistent across the region.

Financial sustainability: Ensuring that fare structures support the costs of maintaining and expanding a reliable network.

The implementation of the new fare structure will align with the introduction of Motu Move, the National Ticketing Solution that will roll out in the Bay of Plenty late next year.

Oliver Haycock, Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Public Transport Director says Motu Move will give customers new flexible payment options nationwide, including use of debit and credit cards and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as prepaid Motu Move cards and tickets, all making it easier than ever to use public transport.

“Aligning with Motu Move gives us the chance to build a system that’s not only straightforward but also future-focused,” explains Mr Haycock. “We’re committed to make public transport more convenient and user-friendly across the Bay of Plenty.”

Mr Haycock encourages residents to get involved and have their say as part of the review.

“Community input is central to this review’s success. Whether you are a regular commuter or an occasional rider, your insights will help shape a fare system that serves our community effectively. Have your say online now or connect with us at upcoming community events.”

Key dates

5 November

9 November

10 November

30 November, 2 December

Feedback open, visit participate.boprc.govt.nz/fares-review

Staff available in Rotorua, 7am to 1pm at Saturday Market, Kuirau Park

Staff available in Whakatāne, 9am to 1pm, Sunday Market, Mitchell Park

Staff available in Tauranga, 9am to 1pm, Historic Village

Feedback closes

The fares review is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, with any changes rolling out alongside Motu Move later in 2025.

© Scoop Media

