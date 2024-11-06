Deen Welfare Trust Of New Zealand Condemns Arson Attack On Imam Reza Mosque

Auckland, New Zealand (November 6, 2024) As President of the Deen Welfare Trust of New Zealand, I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the arson attack that occurred at the Imam Reza Mosque in Auckland on Tuesday, November 5. This act of violence and hate is a direct assault on the sanctity of a place of worship and a symbol of unity and peace for our community.

The fire, which burned for eight hours before being discovered, was deliberately set by an intruder captured on security cameras. While authorities are still investigating the motive, the sheer act of targeting a mosque is a clear indication of intolerance and bigotry. We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms and stand in solidarity with the Imam Reza Mosque community.

The Deen Welfare Trust of New Zealand is committed to promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding. We believe that acts of violence and hate have no place in our society. We urge all New Zealanders to stand united against intolerance and to work together to build a more inclusive and peaceful society.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Imam Reza Mosque community and offer our full support during this difficult time. We also commend the New Zealand Police for their swift response and ongoing investigation into this heinous crime.

We call upon the authorities to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice and to ensure that our places of worship are safe and secure for all.

About Tahir Nawaz:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tahir Nawaz is a senior analyst of Muslim affairs and President of the Deen Welfare Trust based in Wellington. He has been actively involved in community service as the President of the International Muslim Associations of New Zealand. Tahir is also an adjunct research fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and is actively involved in the interfaith communities, currently a member of the Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

