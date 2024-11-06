Offenders Caught After Aggravated Robbery With Machete

At about 6am this morning, four people armed with a large machete and other weapons entered the Te Ngai Road Caltex Service Station in Owhata, Rotorua.

They threatened a staff member, stole cash, vape products and cigarettes.

The offenders then left in a stolen vehicle which they dumped nearby.

After calls from the public alerting Police to the location of the vehicle, a police dog and handler tracked the offenders to a nearby address.

Three youth offenders were arrested and are facing charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The offenders are from Hamilton and Rotorua. The property stolen has been recovered along with the weapons used in the incident.

The vehicle used which was stolen from Hamilton overnight has been recovered and will be returned to its owner.

Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Rotorua Area Prevention Manager says “Police would like to thank the members of the public who were alert enough to notice suspicious activity and call Police right away.

We will not tolerate this behaviour and will take enforcement action where appropriate to keep our community safe. It is good to be able to recover the stolen items, including the vehicle used, and make these arrests.

Let this be a reminder that Police will continue to hold to account, those offenders choosing to behave like this. It is very lucky no one was injured.

Like the witnesses did in this case, always call Police straight away on 111 if you see or suspect anything suspicious happening."

You can also make a report after the fact, using our 105 service, either by phone or online.

