Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Offenders Caught After Aggravated Robbery With Machete

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

At about 6am this morning, four people armed with a large machete and other weapons entered the Te Ngai Road Caltex Service Station in Owhata, Rotorua.

They threatened a staff member, stole cash, vape products and cigarettes.

The offenders then left in a stolen vehicle which they dumped nearby.

After calls from the public alerting Police to the location of the vehicle, a police dog and handler tracked the offenders to a nearby address.

Three youth offenders were arrested and are facing charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The offenders are from Hamilton and Rotorua. The property stolen has been recovered along with the weapons used in the incident.

The vehicle used which was stolen from Hamilton overnight has been recovered and will be returned to its owner.

Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Rotorua Area Prevention Manager says “Police would like to thank the members of the public who were alert enough to notice suspicious activity and call Police right away.

We will not tolerate this behaviour and will take enforcement action where appropriate to keep our community safe. It is good to be able to recover the stolen items, including the vehicle used, and make these arrests.

Let this be a reminder that Police will continue to hold to account, those offenders choosing to behave like this. It is very lucky no one was injured.

Like the witnesses did in this case, always call Police straight away on 111 if you see or suspect anything suspicious happening."

You can also make a report after the fact, using our 105 service, either by phone or online.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 