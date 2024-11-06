Mayor Kirton Calls On Government To Complete Mountains To Sea Great Ride Network For Economic Resilience In Ruapehu

Opening of the 11.4 km first stage of Te Ara Mangawhero, the newest section of the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride, Friday 1 November 2024 by Hon. Tama Potaka - Minister for Conservation, Māori Development, and Māori Crown Relations. (Photo/Supplied)

Following the successful opening of the 11.4 km first stage of Te Ara Mangawhero, the newest section of the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride, Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on the government to enable Council to complete the entire Mountains to Sea trail network.

The opening of Te Ara Mangawhero by Minister for Conservation, Māori Development, and Māori Crown Relations Hon. Tama Potaka marked a significant milestone in Council’s vision for a world-class eco-tourism network of cycling and hiking trails that will help build Ruapehu's economic resilience.

Following the historic Bennett and Punch bush tramway below the Tūroa ski area and crossing the Mangawhero Stream with spectacular views of Maunga Ruapehu, the trail is expected to attract up to 50,000 users annually and generate an estimated $36 million in economic benefits.

Mayor Kirton said, “The opening of Te Ara Mangawhero could not have come at a more critical time for Ruapehu. At a moment when Ruapehu faces serious economic challenges, this trail provides a vital boost to our visitor sector and local economy, offering a pathway for growth and prosperity.”

“In recent times we have suffered a series of economic blows including the closure of our largest employer Winstone Pulp International resulting in the loss of 230 direct jobs. We also faced uncertainty around our winter ski industry, the closure of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel, and the loss of productive farmland to carbon farming threatening the viability of our rural communities.”

While celebrating the achievement of the trail’s first stage, Mayor Kirton emphasised the need to finish the full 21.4 km Te Ara Mangawhero trail, the final stage of the Te Hangāruru trail, and other critical segments of the Mountains to Sea journey to unlock the complete economic, cultural, and social benefits this network promises.

“Our vision for a fully connected Mountains to Sea trail is more than a tourism initiative; it’s an investment in resilience and well-being for Ruapehu’s communities,” said Mayor Kirton. “Completing this trail network could contribute up to $60 million annually to our economy and create over 400 jobs. For this vision to become a reality, ongoing support from the government is essential.”

With more than 56,000 journeys already undertaken annually on trails from Ohakune to Whanganui, Council is eager to see the full Mountains to Sea trail network realised. Alongside the Timber Trail, Te Ara Mangawhero represents a critical part of our hiking and cycling network that provides our visitors with diverse and connected landscapes, woven together with rich cultural experiences. This project not only attracts visitors but also brings much-needed resilience to the wider Ruapehu economy.

“While we celebrate the Te Ara Mangawhero milestone, we remain focused on completing this vision,” Mayor Kirton stated. “The economic, social, and cultural potential of the fully completed Mountains to Sea trail network will benefit the region for generations to come, and we urge the government to continue its support,” he said.

