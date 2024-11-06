Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Plan Ahead For Overnight Closure Of SH11 Between Opua And Paihia

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 5:08 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 11 will be closed overnight between Ward Drive and Broadview Road in Opua for road resurfacing on Sunday 17 November.

The closure will be in place between 9.30pm and 5am. The detour route for those traveling from Opua to Paihia will be via SH11 to Kawakawa, State Highway 1, State Highway 10 and SH 11 (reverse for travel from Paihia).

The detour is significant and expected to add approximately 35 minutes to a journey between Opua and Paihia.

Those on the last ferry, which arrives at Opua at approximately 10.00pm, will be accommodated through the site.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

This work is weather dependent and in the case of unsuitable weather, will be deferred to the next suitable day. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

