Delays On State Highway 5, Ngongotaha To Rotorua

Motorists intending to travel on State Highway 5 Ngongotaha to Rotorua this morning are advised to take the alternate route around the lake.

A bitumen tanker has leaked on to the road, between Henderson Road and Fairy Springs.

The road is partially closed and there are significant delays. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes will the spill is dealt with.

Updates will be available on NZTA Journey Planner(link is external).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media