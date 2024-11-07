Roll On Up To The Fairfield Skatepark Rangatahi Fun Day

Photo/Supplied.

The new and improved Fairfield Skatepark is set to officially open this Saturday 9 November.

To celebrate the completion of the project, Te Whare o Te Ata (TWoTA) will be hosting a Rangatahi Fun Day from 10am-2pm, which is open to the whole community.

The public will be able to check out the updated space, which includes a new skate area and refurbishments to the existing bowl, a new basketball court, shading, seating and lighting. The Rangatahi Fun Day will also feature skate demo performances and food stalls – making for a great day out for all the whaanau, and the perfect opportunity for riders to test out the new and improved park.

TWoTA Operations Manager Ofa Pouono said the team is looking forward to Saturday’s event.

“We’re excited to officially open and celebrate this improved space, which was shaped by community feedback last year. The park is an important hub within the Fairfield community, so it’s fantastic to see it refreshed and enhanced for our rangatahi and whaanau to enjoy and be proud of,” said Pouono.

“We encourage everyone to come along on Saturday to check out the new park for themselves.”

Hamilton City Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf expressed her pride in the completion of the Fairfield Skatepark, highlighting “its community co-design and the importance of equitable play infrastructure across Hamilton”.

"This new skatepark will bring more Hamiltonians together and allow more people to connect, which is something that should be encouraged and celebrated," said Naidoo-Rauf.

Photo/Supplied.

The improvements at the skatepark have been built by New Zealand-renowned, locally based skatepark design and building company Acid NZ. The design was a collaborative process with local skaters, scooter riders, BMX riders and surrounding schools. The changes increase the number of riders who can be on the park at once and include new features that suit beginners, intermediates, BMXers and scooter riders.

TWoTA has also been working closely with Ngaati Wairere, local Fairfield artists, and professional street artists on artwork to give the park its own unique community identity.

The Fairfield Skatepark project was approved as part of Council’s 2021-31 Long-Term Plan, with a budget of $900,000.

Event details:

What: Rangatahi Fun Day – A celebration of the opening of the new Fairfield Skatepark

When: Saturday 9 November, 10am–2pm

Where: Fairfield Park, Hamilton

