The Number Of Single Parent Whānau In New Zealand Rises By 7.9% Since 2018

Today we learn from Stats NZ latest analysis of 2023 census data that the number of single parents in New Zealand continues to grow. 2023 census data shows 213,534 single parent families, up from 197,946 families in 2018 - a growth of 7.9%). Almost 1 in 5 tamariki in Aotearoa are now living in single person-led whānau.

Birthright supports around 5,000 whānau across Aotearoa each year, with each region operating independently to address the unique needs of its community.

Single parents, grandparents raising kids and other adults who provide love, support and encouragement to tamariki in all whānau (and especially single parent led whānau) are our heroes. We know how tough it can be and everyday we are inspired by their resilience and thankful for what they do. That’s why Birthright people work hard to help families right across New Zealand.

Joe Ferns is Birthright New Zealand’s Kaiwhakahaere and has been a single dad himself. Joe said “There will be a lot of debate today about why the number of single parents is growing or how hard it can be or what the impact of service cuts is on real people. These are important questions but what feels equally important today is to send people a message of hope. The message from Birthright is that we see you. That you are not alone. That we are with you and so are thousands of parents who understand what you are going through. It might be as simple as a cup of coffee with people who get it, or self-esteem programmes for your kids, or professional counselling or social services but whatever you need. Birthright is here.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Birthright’s Happy Feet appeal - https://happy-feet-2024.raiselysite.com/

Every year, Birthright supports thousands of whānau with practical help. We know that the start of the new school year can be a stressful time for parents and kids alike. Our families tell us that not having decent school shoes is a real worry and can lead to tamariki not attending school and/or the family skipping meals so they can afford new shoes. We don’t think that’s ok.

The evidence is clear that confident kids, who feel they belong, do better in school and have better attendance.

So this summer we’re launching a national appeal asking people to donate $25 so a child can have that ‘new shoes feeling’ and start the year with a spring in their step.

Riki Manarangi, Chair of Birthright New Zealand said “This is about dignity and confidence. We know things are tough for everyone at the moment but we also know that kiwi’s pull together in tough times. Shoes shouldn’t be a barrier to education and none of our tamariki should be missing school out of embarrassment or feeling they won’t belong.”

Some examples of what Birthright does:

Case Study: creating opportunities for connection and friendship

Each year, Birthright Canterbury Trust hosts a special family camp, offering up to ten families a rare opportunity for a holiday escape. Over two nights and three days, families experience a traditional Kiwi campground setting—an invaluable respite that many could not otherwise afford.

The camp provides more than just a getaway. It’s a chance for families to bond in a positive, supportive environment. Birthright staff stay onsite, cooking BBQ dinners, organising games and activities, and leading outings to nearby attractions like the beach, playground, and animal park, as well as nature walks through Bottle Lake Forest. These moments allow parents and children to relax, connect, and build lasting memories in a safe and nurturing space.

This year’s camp was made possible through the generous support of the Ministry for Women, covering accommodation, meals, and fuel vouchers, while Sanitarium provided breakfast supplies. Birthright Canterbury’s family camp is more than just a retreat; it’s a vital source of joy, connection, and relief, underscoring the importance of Birthright’s work in bringing hope, healing, and shared experiences to families who need it most.

“Camp was really great and it was nice to see the kids getting along so well, and we made new friends. My son became really confident and was able to bike around the camp alone. The location is so handy and we plan to return. I learned that I can be open about the past and I realise that other people have been through what I have. Camp was great to spend time off devices and see my son grow in confidence. Thank you so much for the opportunity to attend camp. We have all really enjoyed our time here. The kids have been able to become more independent and just go off by themselves within the campground which is a great achievement for my family. This is a great event, and it is amazing that Birthright does this event for families, thank you so much.” Parent

Case Study: Birthright’s Impact on a Family in Crisis

When Sonia first reached out to Birthright, she was anxious and hesitant. Living in temporary housing and enduring daily panic attacks, she was also navigating the trauma of her recent separation. Though no longer with her partner, their close proximity meant ongoing exposure to family violence and emotional turmoil.

For years, Sonia felt trapped—torn between providing stability for her children and ensuring her own safety. With her own family living far away, she relied on her ex-partner’s relatives, a support network that was complicated and, at times, harmful.

Her former partner was facing charges for violent offences, leading to social services intervening and temporarily placing Sonia’s children with other family members. This upheaval deeply affected her children and they experienced violent outbursts, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts due to prolonged trauma exposure.

During the first few months with Birthright, Sonia and her children faced homelessness, mental health struggles, and an uncertain future. But with Birthright’s wraparound support, Sonia found stable housing, consistent social services, and a pathway to repair her relationship with child welfare services. Her children are now receiving therapeutic help and are on the path to reunification.

With secure housing and ongoing support, Sonia and her family are moving forward on a journey of recovery and resilience. This is just one of thousands of stories of Birthright’s powerful role in bringing stability, healing, and hope to families facing difficult circumstances.

Restoring Stability: How Birthright Helped Ani Create a Safe, Nurturing Home for Her Grandchildren

A grandmother named Ani never expected to parent young children again. But when she moved in with her adult daughter, she discovered that her three grandchildren had endured severe hardships. Suddenly, Ani found herself stepping into the role of primary caregiver, facing challenges she hadn’t anticipated and wasn’t fully prepared for.

Seeking help, Ani connected with Birthright’s Social Work service, which became a lifeline for her family. Birthright helped Ani secure food parcels and essential home supplies, navigated Work and Income advocacy on her behalf, connected her with government agencies, and assisted with social housing. Beyond the practical support, Birthright provided therapeutic services, offering Ani and her grandchildren crucial counselling to help process the trauma they’d experienced.

Under Ani’s care and with Birthrights support, the transformation has been profound. The children’s teachers have noticed a significant improvement in their focus and engagement at school. With routine, daily school lunches, and a nurturing home environment, the children are now thriving. Ani has created a safe, stable space with consistent boundaries—giving her grandchildren the security they need to heal and grow.

Ani’s story highlights Birthright’s vital role in empowering families to overcome adversity and build brighter futures. Birthrights support network is helping Ani break the cycle of trauma, fostering resilience, and providing her grandchildren with the stability every child deserves.

Case Study: Empowering Families and Revitalising Cultural Identity through Harakeke Weaving

Birthright’s Harakeke weaving workshops have become a powerful force for healing in our community, fostering deeper cultural connections and instilling a sense of pride in Māori traditions. Through the hands-on process of weaving, families engage with their heritage, reconnecting with cultural identity in a way that is both meaningful and empowering.

For parents, weaving is more than a craft—it’s an accomplishment that strengthens self-confidence and builds resilience. As they create together, they experience the satisfaction of crafting something of personal and cultural significance. The group sessions encourage social interaction, nurturing a sense of belonging that counters the isolation many parents feel.

This initiative offers a holistic path to healing, where emotional, social, and cultural support come together. By combining tradition with community, Birthright provides a safe, uplifting space for families to heal, connect, and reclaim their identity with pride. The impact of Harakeke extends far beyond the workshop, resonating in the lives of participants and reinforcing the importance of Birthright’s work in empowering communities.

© Scoop Media

