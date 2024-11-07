Name Release - Fatal Crash, Chatham Island
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a motorcycle crash on Port Hutt Road, Chatham
Island, on Saturday 2 November.
He was Tenera George
Goomes, 70, of Chatham Island.
Police extend our
sympathies to his loved ones.
His death has been
referred to the
Coroner.
