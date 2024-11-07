Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Name Release - Fatal Crash, Chatham Island

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Port Hutt Road, Chatham Island, on Saturday 2 November.

He was Tenera George Goomes, 70, of Chatham Island.

Police extend our sympathies to his loved ones.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

