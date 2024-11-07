Temporary Suspension Of Bike Rack Use On Bay Of Plenty Public Transport Buses

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has announced a temporary stop to bike rack use on all public transport buses in the region, effective from Saturday 9 November.

This precautionary measure follows recent safety concerns that, on some bus models in New Zealand, bike racks may partially obstruct headlights when loaded with bikes, potentially making them non-compliant with road safety regulations.

Oliver Haycock, Transport Director at Bay of Plenty Regional Council, said the decision was not made lightly. “Cycling and public transport go hand-in-hand for many of our passengers, and we’re committed to a solution that ensures safe, seamless travel. This temporary pause prioritises safety as we work closely with NZTA Waka Kotahi and our operators to understand these potential compliance issues.

“Safety is central to our service, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we await clarity from the New Zealand Transport Agency. If it transpires that buses in our region are impacted, we will then work towards a safe, long-term solution.”

The Regional Council is working proactively with partners, operators, and industry bodies to address the issue promptly.

