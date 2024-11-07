Cordons In Place, Greenmeadows, Napier

Police are responding to a serious incident in Greenmeadows in Napier this afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of disorder on Tait Drive around 2:15pm when it’s believed a weapon was seen.

Police have asked a number of schools in the area to keep their pupils inside while they respond.

The Armed Offenders Squad is assisting as a precaution.

There are cordons in the area and locals are asked to respect these until the incident is resolved.

Motorists are in particular asked to avoid the Kennedy Road/Tait Drive area as congestion is expected.

