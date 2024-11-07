Pyes Pa Road Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty

Pyes Pa Road is closed between Merrick Road and Pyes Pa Bypass following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about 2:40pm.

One person has been seriously injured, with two people moderately injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Detours are in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

