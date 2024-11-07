Pyes Pa Road Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Pyes Pa Road is closed between Merrick Road and Pyes Pa
Bypass following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash was
reported to Police at about 2:40pm.
One person has
been seriously injured, with two people moderately
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Detours are in
place.
