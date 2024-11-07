Gulf Harbour Homicide: Three Charged With Kidnapping And Manslaughter

Following an eight-month investigation, Police have today arrested and charged three people in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a bag in Gulf Harbour earlier this year.

The body of 70-year-old Chinese woman Shulai Wang was found in a black rubbish bag in the water in Gulf Harbour on 12 March.

A man and two women have now been charged with kidnapping and manslaughter.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says a dedicated team of detectives has spent 241 days on this case, determined to hold those responsible to account.

“This morning, investigators from the Operation Parade homicide investigation team arrested three people at an Orewa address.

“A 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman are each facing charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.

“The 37-year-old man and 36-year-old woman are also facing additional charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and providing false immigration information.

“The man also faces a single additional charge of failing to carry out obligations under the Search and Surveillance Act.”

All three will remain in custody and appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

”Today’s arrests are the result of thousands of hours of investigation work,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“The team has worked countless hours over months, assisted along the way by our colleagues at many other agencies, including NZ Customs and Immigration NZ, trying to piece together who the victim was and what happened to her.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I appreciate that there will no doubt still be a lot of questions about what happened to Mrs Wang, but as the matter is now before the courts we are limited in what we can say.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says this has been a complex and long-running enquiry that is far from over.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team who has worked painstakingly to provide answers for Mrs Wang’s family.

“I would also like to thank the dozens of other people outside of the enquiry team who have assisted us, including members of the public who contacted Police with information.”

Police continue to work with Chinese officials to update Ms Wang’s family.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further comment.

© Scoop Media

