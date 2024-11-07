Update - Greenmeadows, Napier
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 4:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cordons have been stood down in Napier following an
earlier incident in Greenmeadows.
Schools that had
been asked to keep students inside are now able to release
them.
Police will be remaining in the area as they
continue to investigate the initial disorder
incident.
