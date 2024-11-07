Rāhui - Whanganui River
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A rāhui has been placed on the Whanganui River between
Sparrows Cliff and the river mouth after a man went missing
in the river earlier today.
Police were notified at
about 2:25pm.
Dive Squad are being deployed tomorrow
to assist with the search.
The rāhui will be in place
for three
days
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more