Rāhui - Whanganui River

A rāhui has been placed on the Whanganui River between Sparrows Cliff and the river mouth after a man went missing in the river earlier today.

Police were notified at about 2:25pm.

Dive Squad are being deployed tomorrow to assist with the search.

The rāhui will be in place for three days

