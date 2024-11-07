Gang Member Arrested In Canterbury

Police have today arrested a patched Mongols MC member during a search warrant as part of an ongoing operation in the Canterbury area.

The man, aged 28, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, facing drug and ammunition possession charges.

A further seven people (not connected to the Mongols) have been arrested in Canterbury today who have active warrants for their arrests.

Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent Tony Hill, says: “There will continue to be a focus on those wanted by police as well as policing our roads over this period - we want everybody in our community to feel safe as a result of the effort."

