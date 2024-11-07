Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gang Member Arrested In Canterbury

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 5:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have today arrested a patched Mongols MC member during a search warrant as part of an ongoing operation in the Canterbury area.

The man, aged 28, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, facing drug and ammunition possession charges.

A further seven people (not connected to the Mongols) have been arrested in Canterbury today who have active warrants for their arrests.

Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent Tony Hill, says: “There will continue to be a focus on those wanted by police as well as policing our roads over this period - we want everybody in our community to feel safe as a result of the effort."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 