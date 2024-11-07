Acting Chief Executive Stepping Down From Westland District Council

Acting Chief Executive Scott Baxendale has resigned from Westland District Council, with effect from 4th December 2024

“The council is in the process of making an offer to an applicant for the role of Chief Executive,” Mayor Lash said, “Scott has decided that this is an appropriate time to step down, rather than return to his previous role as Group Manager District Assets.”

“Scott has been with the council since 31 May 2021, and held the Acting CE role since June 2024. He has been a real asset to the council, providing excellent leadership in both of his roles. We especially appreciate the way he helped ensure continuity of council services following the resignation of our previous chief executive. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Scott and we shall all miss him dearly. We extend our very best wishes to Scott and his family for the future”.

Scott adds, “I have really enjoyed working at Westland District Council, with people who really want to make a positive difference to the community. I believe the West Coast is a wonderful and vibrant part of the country with a lot to offer. Whilst I am sad to be leaving, this is entirely my choice, and I intend to leave having served my full contractual notice period.”

Mayor Lash said that the council would release details of the new Chief Executive appointment in due course. The new appointment will be ratified at the council meeting on 28th November.

