RNZRSA National President Pays Tribute To Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 7:03 pm
Press Release: RNZRSA

“It was with incredible sadness that I learned of Sir Bom’s passing on Thursday,” said RNZRSA National President Sir Wayne Shelford.

“The thoughts of all members of the RNZRSA are with his whānau and loved ones – and the many people who had the privilege of knowing him.

As the last surviving member of 28 Māori Battalion, Sir Bom held a special place in the hearts of all New Zealanders.

I had the joy of meeting him on a number of occasions, and always enjoyed his gentle nature and willingness to share his stories. His recent appearance before the Waitangi Tribunal speaking of his experiences in the War was particularly memorable.

With Bom’s passing, we have lost another link to our past. It is a stark reminder of the importance of remembering and honouring those who have given so much in service of their country.

But today – we remember and honour Bom. A true gentlemen, a soldier, one of the bravest of us all.

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou – we will remember them”

