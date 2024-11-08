Crash At Shopping Mall Carpark, Glenfield - Waitematā
Friday, 8 November 2024, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash in the
Glenfield Mall carpark.
It appears two vehicles have
collided on the level 4 carpark.
Early indications
suggest one person has suffered a medical event.
The
public is asked to avoid the
area.
