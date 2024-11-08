Crash At Shopping Mall Carpark, Glenfield - Waitematā

Gordon Campbell: On Abortion’s Role In The US Election

Yesterday, America moved decisively to the right not only politically, but socially and economically. This rightwards shift was evident not merely in the red states and seven “battleground” states – every one of which Trump has almost certainly ended up winning – but also in the Democratic heartland. There was a rise in the Republican share of the vote within every single borough in New York City – as well as in the state strongholds of New Jersey and New York, where (reportedly) the Republican vote was up by nine or ten points.