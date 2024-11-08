Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arthur Easton Homicide Investigation Progresses

Friday, 8 November 2024, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: NZ Police

The investigation into the murder of Arthur Easton 39 years ago is continuing to make progress.

Last week, Police announced a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of the person responsible for murdering Arthur in his Papakura home nearly four decades ago.

On Sunday 13 October 1985, a male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road at 8pm.

Arthur and his two teenage sons confronted this offender in the hallway, which lead to a violent altercation and ultimately the death of 52-year-old Arthur.

Since the announcement of the monetary reward, Police have received more than a dozen calls and emails through the dedicated service set up for this case.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says the investigation team are now working through the information received.

“We are determined to find the person responsible for killing Arthur.

“So far we have received a number of calls and emails with various pieces of information relating to this investigation.

“We cannot stress that no piece of information is too small or insignificant,” Detective Inspector Adkin says.

“We know there are still people who have not yet spoken to Police and who may have information about the events around Arthur’s death.

“These details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to provide some closure for his family.”

Detective Inspector Adkin says Police are grateful to those who have come forward and he encourages those that have information they still haven’t shared to make contact.

“Relationships and loyalties change over time so we’re hopeful that, with the public’s assistance, we can advance this investigation.

“Now is the time to come forward, it is not too late to provide Arthur’s family with answers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the team by calling 0800 GROVE 1985 (0800 47683 1985) or emailing directly to Operation.Grove1985@police.govt.nz

Information can be provided by updating Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 200520/4108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

