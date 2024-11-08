Wet Weather Coming Up The South Island Te Wai Pounamu Today Into The Weekend

People driving around Clutha and Southland districts this afternoon may strike heavy rain, warns MetService and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). A rain watch is in place until 7pm tonight.

The Milford Sound Piopiotahi highway, SH94, is closed for 24 hours as a precaution with warm rain falling, melting snow leading to end of season avalanches. It is expected to reopen Saturday morning. Check here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/southland/closures/485689

Heavy rain is also forecast from Northern Fiordland into Westland today, especially about the Westland District and Main Divide (Arthur’s Pass and south), till midday Saturday, says MetService. An orange heavy rain watch is in place.

(Photo/Supplied)

The Canterbury and Otago rivers may also catch some of this rain spillover and snow melt. Mt Cook Village in Canterbury could also catch heavy rain.

A second wave of heavy rain is also forecast for Grey and Buller districts from Saturday morning through to Saturday night, around the Paparoa ranges and Lewis Pass, with the potential to spread over the upper South Island into western Tasman district on Sunday.

NZTA highway crews are ready for the heavy rain and watching spots like Muddy Creek in Otago, SH6, where slips have caused overflowing onto the highway in the past, says Mark Pinner, System Manager Central South Island for NZTA.

People should check the NZTA Traffic pages before setting out and be prepared to take a break if rain gets hard and makes visibility poor. Leave four car spaces in front in poor visibility conditions, says Mr Pinner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

