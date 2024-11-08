Roads Reopen Following New Lynn Crash - Waitematā
Friday, 8 November 2024, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists advised the earlier crash a the intersection of
Portage Road and Clark St has now been cleared.
The
roads have since reopened.
Police would like to thank
the public for their
understanding.
