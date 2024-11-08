Police Urge Open Home Holders To Be Vigilant

Police are urging home owners looking to lock down a sale to consider locking down their valuables prior to open homes.

Police in West Auckland and the North Shore are aware of an increase in thieves targeting open homes, stealing valuable items from houses on the open market.

Acting Senior Sergeant Alex Waworis, Relieving Waitemata East Communities Manager says it is important to remain vigilant and monitor people entering and looking around – people may be looking to secure more than a house purchase.

“Police are aware of three recent incidents, including one where a $20,000 ring was taken, and another where a vehicle was stolen after the spare key was stolen from the garage.”

“Police are following positive lines of enquiry into the incidents, however the best offence against thieves is prevention.

“This can include securing or removing valuables prior to the open home, and considering a home security system that can be remotely monitored from your smartphone,” says Acting Senior Sergeant Waworis.

If you see any suspicious behaviour and its happening now contact Police on 111, alternatively you can contact Police online or by calling 105.

© Scoop Media

