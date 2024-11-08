Arrest Made After Cannabis Plants Located

One person has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Rothesay Bay.

Police in Waitematā executed a search warrant at a Rothesay Bay, North Shore property yesterday, where more than 200 cannabis plants were located.

(Photo/Supplied)

Acting Inspector CJ Miles, of Waitematā East Police, says the cannabis plants were at various stages of maturity.

“Police were alerted after visitors to the address smelt a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property.

“A total of 208 plants were seized for destruction and one person was arrested at the scene.”

Acting Inspector Miles says Police believe the plants are part of a wider organised crime group operating across Tāmaki Makaurau and investigations are ongoing.

“This result was a combination of great work by concerned community members and our community based Police teams.

“It’s pleasing to take this illegal drug off the streets and out of the hands of our community.”

Police encourage anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour to contact us online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

