Organisations, Leaders Withdraw From State Care Survivors’ Apology Event, Undermining An Opportunity For Reconciliation

The New Zealand Collective of Abused in State Care Charitable Trust (NZCAST) expresses deep disappointment following the withdrawal of Open Home Foundation (OHF) and STAND (health camps) from the upcoming state care survivors’ apology event. More troubling is the decision by Chief Executives to participate solely at Parliament and government-led events, opting out of the survivor-led gathering altogether. These choices undermine the event's intention and contradict the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care’s recommendations for survivor-centered engagement.

Using Survivors as Shields

OHF and STAND cited concerns that their presence could trigger survivors, using this rationale to justify their absence. However, this stance overlooks a vital truth: while survivor well-being is paramount, many survivors have expressed that more harm can be triggered by organizations' absence. By withdrawing, these organizations have inadvertently used survivors as shields, avoiding the discomfort of stepping into a space where their presence would demonstrate accountability and commitment to change.

The Greater Harm of Absence

“Survivors have repeatedly made it clear that being heard by those responsible for their care—no matter how difficult—fosters healing and validation,” said Sarah, a spokesperson for NZCAST. “The absence of OHF, STAND, and now Chief Executives, who have chosen to stay within the confines of Parliament, signals that engagement happens only on their terms. This perpetuates the power imbalances survivors have long fought to dismantle. The reality is that more trauma may result from their non-presence than from confronting the past together.”

Contradicting the Royal Commission’s Guidance

The Royal Commission highlighted the importance of survivor-led spaces for true engagement and accountability. By choosing Parliament, an environment governed by institutional control, over joining survivor-led spaces, these organisations and leaders are distancing themselves from the very people they need to support and learn from

A Missed Opportunity for Solidarity and Change

This move diminishes the impact of a once-in-a-lifetime event where survivors expected to see those who have impacted their lives present and engaged. The reluctance to step into a survivor-defined space undermines trust and weakens the sincerity of any intended apology.

A Call to Recommit to Survivor-Centred Engagement

NZCAST calls on all organisations and leaders to recommit to the principles of genuine engagement by participating in spaces that foster openness, respect, and shared healing. True reconciliation demands discomfort, active listening, and a willingness to stand alongside survivors beyond institutional boundaries.

About NZCAST

The New Zealand Collective of Abused in State Care Charitable Trust is committed to empowering state care survivors through wānanga (workshops), community hubs, and advocacy. We create safe, supportive spaces where survivors can share their stories, heal, and push for systemic change.

© Scoop Media

