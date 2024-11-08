Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Appeal For Information Following Hit And Run, Taupō

Friday, 8 November 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run in Taupō which left a young person with serious injuries.

At around 6:50pm on Tuesday 5 November, Police responded to the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Tamamutu Street, where a vehicle had collided with a cyclist before fleeing the scene.

The teenage cyclist was transported to Rotorua Hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

Police would like to thank motorists who stopped and assisted the victim at the scene, and those who have already come forward with information.

We are appealing to the driver involved to come forward and do the right thing.

We ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a grey vehicle with damage consistent with a crash, who have not yet reported this information to get in touch.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241106/7824.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

