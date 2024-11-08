Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
End Of Boil Water Notices In Sight For Owhango With New Water Treatment Plant

Friday, 8 November 2024, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

The Owhango community is set to benefit from the end of boil water notices with installation of a new state-of-the-art containerised Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The $4.2 million project will bring safe, high-quality drinking water to Owhango, fully compliant with the Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules.

(Photo/Supplied)

Executive Manager Infrastructure, Vini Dutra, shared his enthusiasm for the project, noting the long-standing need for an upgraded treatment facility. "Council has been wanting to upgrade the Owhango Water Treatment Plant for some time, and it's very exciting to finally be at this stage," he said. "This investment ensures a reliable, safe water supply for the community, using the latest technology to meet required drinking water standards."

The containerised WTP is expected on-site later this month, with essential electrical and mechanical installations to be completed before Christmas. Commissioning of the plant will commence in the new year, with final compliance testing scheduled for February.

The Owhango water supply is sourced from Deep Creek, a tributary of the Whakapapa River flowing through the Tongariro State Forest. Although generally clear, this water source can become turbid during rain events, prompting the need for precautionary boil water notices.

"The new plant’s advanced coagulation and ultrafiltration systems, combined with UV disinfection, chlorination, and pH correction, will filter particles and impurities, delivering crystal-clear drinking water all year round," Dutra explained. "Additionally, the plant is designed to conserve water by recycling approximately 90% of its wastewater back into the treatment process, reducing environmental impact and waste."

Mr Dutra noted that the end of boil water notices will undoubtedly be welcomed by Owhango residents and businesses, as well as Council staff and contractors, who have had to manage community notifications, water tankers, and other logistical needs—often after-hours—each time a notice was issued. “This new WTP represents a significant step toward a more secure, resilient water supply for Owhango,” he said.

