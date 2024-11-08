Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Diwali 2024: A Festival Of Lights, Culture And Community

Friday, 8 November 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Get ready to experience the magic of Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, right here in Levin.

Join us on Saturday 16 November 2024, from 5pm to 9pm at the Levin Mall Carpark, for an evening filled with light, joy, and celebration.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, has brought friends and families together for centuries, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life. This year, in collaboration with our vibrant Indian community, we invite everyone to come together, share, and look forward to the year ahead.

Diwali 2023 (Photo/Supplied)

This free event promises something for everyone with a lively line-up of music, dance performances, delicious food, and cultural activities. Bring your friends and whānau along to enjoy the sounds, sights, and tastes of Diwali, and immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Indian culture.

Our Diwali 2024 celebration showcases a vibrant line-up of performances that reflect our community’s cultural richness. Expect energetic Bollywood dances, soulful singing, and the graceful Pasifika Duo. Shree Dance Academy will present Kathak, a classical Indian dance celebrated for its expressive storytelling and rhythmic footwork, while Waiopehu College students bring the lively Gujarati Garba, a joyful folk dance. The evening will also feature dances from Cathrine Inger Dance Studio, a Bollywood brother-sister duo, and a fairy dance by our youngest talents. These acts promise a night to remember.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday 16 November 2024
  • Time: 5pm to 9pm
  • Venue: Levin Mall Carpark, 20 Salisbury Street, Levin
  • Cost: Free event. All are welcome

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience one of the world’s most joyous and colourful festivals. Come along, meet new people, and celebrate Diwali with our community. Let’s light up the night together.

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, join us on Tuesday 12 November at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton for an afternoon of Rangoli art and Diwali storytelling from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information on Diwali events, visit, Horowhenua.govt.nz/Events

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 