Celebrate Diwali 2024: A Festival Of Lights, Culture And Community

Get ready to experience the magic of Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, right here in Levin.

Join us on Saturday 16 November 2024, from 5pm to 9pm at the Levin Mall Carpark, for an evening filled with light, joy, and celebration.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, has brought friends and families together for centuries, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life. This year, in collaboration with our vibrant Indian community, we invite everyone to come together, share, and look forward to the year ahead.

Diwali 2023 (Photo/Supplied)

This free event promises something for everyone with a lively line-up of music, dance performances, delicious food, and cultural activities. Bring your friends and whānau along to enjoy the sounds, sights, and tastes of Diwali, and immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Indian culture.

Our Diwali 2024 celebration showcases a vibrant line-up of performances that reflect our community’s cultural richness. Expect energetic Bollywood dances, soulful singing, and the graceful Pasifika Duo. Shree Dance Academy will present Kathak, a classical Indian dance celebrated for its expressive storytelling and rhythmic footwork, while Waiopehu College students bring the lively Gujarati Garba, a joyful folk dance. The evening will also feature dances from Cathrine Inger Dance Studio, a Bollywood brother-sister duo, and a fairy dance by our youngest talents. These acts promise a night to remember.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 16 November 2024

Saturday 16 November 2024 Time: 5pm to 9pm

5pm to 9pm Venue: Levin Mall Carpark, 20 Salisbury Street, Levin

Levin Mall Carpark, 20 Salisbury Street, Levin Cost: Free event. All are welcome

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience one of the world’s most joyous and colourful festivals. Come along, meet new people, and celebrate Diwali with our community. Let’s light up the night together.

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, join us on Tuesday 12 November at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton for an afternoon of Rangoli art and Diwali storytelling from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information on Diwali events, visit, Horowhenua.govt.nz/Events

