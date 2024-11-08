Northern Rescue Helicopter Acquires New Helicopter

Rotortrade has announced the successful sale of an AW169 helicopter to Northern Rescue Helicopter, a highly respected emergency medical service (EMS) provider in New Zealand’s North Island.

This transaction marks a significant milestone as Northern Rescue moves towards operating a fleet of five AW169 helicopters by 2025, further strengthening their capacity to deliver life-saving services across the region.

Ian MacPherson-Northern Rescue Helicopter CEO. (Photo/Supplied)

The AW169, purchased from the United States, will enhance Northern Rescue’s ability to respond to medical and injury-related emergencies with state-of-the-art capabilities and avionics systems.

The transaction, which began five months ago, was managed by Rotortrade’s team in the APAC region, led by Aurélien Blanc, Head of Region APAC, and his deputy Marcello Corrado Salati, and in the USA, led by Bob Brant, Head of Region North America, and Paul Desagneaux, Sales Manager for the Northeast USA – alongside Ian MacPherson, CEO of Northern Rescue Helicopter.

The deal was facilitated with the support of the New Zealand government agencies - Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora and the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), ensuring a smooth acquisition process and timely deployment of the aircraft.

“We are excited to continue upgrading our fleet with the addition of another AW169,” said Ian MacPherson, CEO of Northern Rescue Helicopter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Rotortrade has been a reliable and flexible partner throughout this process. Their supportive approach and dedication to delivering the right aircraft for our needs have been invaluable, allowing us to strengthen our operations with confidence and meet the growing demand for emergency medical and injury-related services in New Zealand.

“I also want to acknowledge the support throughout the process from Health New Zealand, ACC, our sponsors and my senior leadership team.”

Aurélien Blanc expressed his gratitude to the team at Northern Rescue Helicopter and its CEO, Ian MacPherson, for their trust and collaboration.

“We are honoured to have partnered with Northern Rescue Helicopter in this important project. I would like to extend a special thank you to Ian MacPherson for his leadership throughout this process. It has been a privilege working with such a dedicated team committed to enhancing emergency air ambulance helicopter services in New Zealand.”

Marcello Corrado Salati, added heartfelt thanks to the New Zealand government agencies that made this transaction possible through their unwavering support.

“The efforts and commitment from the New Zealand government have been instrumental in ensuring the success of this acquisition. Their dedication to improving air ambulance operations across the country is truly commendable, and we are grateful for their partnership in this endeavour.”

The aircraft is in the U.S., where it is undergoing a custom paint job before being shipped to New Zealand. Upon arrival early next year, the helicopter will become operational after completing the necessary certifications.

Leonardo Helicopter US played a pivotal role in the transaction, performing critical maintenance and upgrading the avionics systems to ensure the helicopter meets the highest standards for EMS operations.

