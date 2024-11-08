More Arrests As Police Continue To Monitor Gang Event

Canterbury Police continue our operation targeting wanted individuals as part of our ongoing measures to monitor the presence of gang members in our region.

Heading into the weekend Police will have an increased presence on Canterbury roads and in the community as part of our ongoing operation.

(Photo/Supplied)

This week a total of 19 people have been arrested including six associated or patched Mongol members, and 13 people (not connected to the Mongols) on active warrants and breaching bail conditions and other offending.

Police have also conducted a large number of vehicle stops, with two motorcycles impounded and two drivers forbidden to drive as a result.

We will continue our focus on those attempting to evade the justice system, either through breaching bail conditions or those with a warrant to arrest. We have a clear goal, for everyone in the community to feel and be safe. This operation continues to contribute to that.

Across Canterbury Roads multiple teams will be out monitoring and responding to unlawful and antisocial driving including the Antisocial Road User Team, the Impairment Prevention Team, and Highway and Road Policing Officers.

We are ready to respond if and when unlawful activity occurs.

If you have public safety concerns relating to this or any other incident, please call Police on 111.

If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org [2]

