Fatal Vehicle Incident, Shopping Mall Carpark, Glenfield
Friday, 8 November 2024, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The man involved in the vehicle incident in the Glenfield
shopping mall carpark today has died.
Two vehicles
collided on level four of the carpark around
12:20pm.
The area was cordoned off while emergency
services responded and a scene examination was
conducted.
His death will be referred to the
Coroner.
