Fatal Vehicle Incident, Shopping Mall Carpark, Glenfield

The man involved in the vehicle incident in the Glenfield shopping mall carpark today has died.

Two vehicles collided on level four of the carpark around 12:20pm.

The area was cordoned off while emergency services responded and a scene examination was conducted.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

