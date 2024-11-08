Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Vehicle Incident, Shopping Mall Carpark, Glenfield

Friday, 8 November 2024, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The man involved in the vehicle incident in the Glenfield shopping mall carpark today has died.

Two vehicles collided on level four of the carpark around 12:20pm.

The area was cordoned off while emergency services responded and a scene examination was conducted.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

