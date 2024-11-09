Flooding, Westland - Tasman
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 5:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
People in southern Westland are asked to avoid travel
this evening as flooding has closed roads in the Haast
area.
There are a number of roads in the area with
surface flooding, which are being closed by
contractors.
High tide is due overnight so people are
asked to be extra
cautious.
