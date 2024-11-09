Westland Highway, SH6, Remaining Closed All Weekend North Of Haast

Widespread flooding, fallen trees and slips have closed SH6 between Haast and Ross on the West Coast this morning. An earlier closure between Makarora in Otago and Haast township has since reopened, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Heavy rain has been pummelling the West Coast including the Grey and Buller districts but forecasts are for the rain easing today.

Additionally, cracks in the highway at Knights Point, the site of the major Epitaph Slip in 2012, north of Haast, require more geotechnical investigation today and tomorrow, says NZTA.

Cracks in the highway at Knights Point

Trees and debris elsewhere along the SH6 route in the Fox Hills

“Our crews will continue to clean up the fallen trees and slips around Bruce Bay, the glacier towns and south of Ross but the Knights Point cracks are of more concern,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA in the Central South Island.

“We will have a surveyor on site this afternoon and more geotechnical inspections by chopper Sunday morning to assess the area at Knights Point. SH6 through Knights Point area will remain closed for the weekend with the next update for the route between Fox Glacier and Haast at 10 am Monday.”

There is no detour route for SH6 at Knights Point. People wanting to get to Greymouth or Hokitika will need to come via Arthur’s Pass or the Lewis Pass from the east coast for the time being, or delay their journeys.

SH6 from Ross south to Fox Glacier is closed with the next update at 3pm Saturday.

Fox Glacier south to Haast is closed, likely through until Monday morning, with next update due by 10am Monday.

The road into Milford Sound Piopiotahi (SH94) reopened at 9 am today.

The section between Makarora and Haast reopened before 11 am Saturday.

Updates on the West Coast page of NZTA’s traffic and travel updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

