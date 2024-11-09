Road Closed, Te Atatu Road - Waitematā
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Atatu Road is closed following a serious crash this
morning.
Police were alerted to the crash between a
car and pedestrian at around 11.40am.
One person has
received serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is
in attendance.
The road is closed between Titoki
Street and Royal View Road.
Motorists are advised to
follow diversions and expect
delays.
