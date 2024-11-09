Road Closed, Te Atatu Road - Waitematā

Te Atatu Road is closed following a serious crash this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash between a car and pedestrian at around 11.40am.

One person has received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The road is closed between Titoki Street and Royal View Road.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

