Local State Of Emergency Declared

At 9:42am today, Westland Mayor Helen Lash declared a local state of emergency for the Southern ward of Westland District.

The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the region, including evacuations, road closures and landslips in the South Westland area.

Emergency Management West Coast Controller Kevin Hague said the declaration helps provide a coordinated response to the emergency, which is being managed from the Westland emergency centre.

“We want to reiterate our message to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, please don't drive through flooded areas as this can cause water to go onto to people's property and drive to the conditions. Double the distance between you and the car in front, headlights on, and reduced speed. Especially on open roads.”

State Highway 6 is closed between Haast and Ross, while an earlier closure between Makarora and Haast township has since reopened, according to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

“If life is in immediate danger, call 111. Safety is absolutely paramount,” Mr Hague says.

The State of Emergency declaration means Controllers can direct and coordinate personnel, material and other resources made available and provides access to extraordinary powers to deliver an effective and timely response to an emergency.

It’s an important reminder for everyone around the country that these events can take hold quickly,” Mr Hague said.

“If you’re not facing an emergency now, there’s a very good chance you will at some stage. Get ready now – get that grab bag sorted, know your evacuation points and get prepared.

For up to date information and the latest advice, people should check in on the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page: www.facebook.com/emergencywestcoast or website www.westcoastemergency.govt.nz

