Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local State Of Emergency Declared

Saturday, 9 November 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

At 9:42am today, Westland Mayor Helen Lash declared a local state of emergency for the Southern ward of Westland District.

The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the region, including evacuations, road closures and landslips in the South Westland area.

Emergency Management West Coast Controller Kevin Hague said the declaration helps provide a coordinated response to the emergency, which is being managed from the Westland emergency centre.

“We want to reiterate our message to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, please don't drive through flooded areas as this can cause water to go onto to people's property and drive to the conditions. Double the distance between you and the car in front, headlights on, and reduced speed. Especially on open roads.”

State Highway 6 is closed between Haast and Ross, while an earlier closure between Makarora and Haast township has since reopened, according to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

“If life is in immediate danger, call 111. Safety is absolutely paramount,” Mr Hague says.

The State of Emergency declaration means Controllers can direct and coordinate personnel, material and other resources made available and provides access to extraordinary powers to deliver an effective and timely response to an emergency.

It’s an important reminder for everyone around the country that these events can take hold quickly,” Mr Hague said.

“If you’re not facing an emergency now, there’s a very good chance you will at some stage. Get ready now – get that grab bag sorted, know your evacuation points and get prepared.

For up to date information and the latest advice, people should check in on the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page: www.facebook.com/emergencywestcoast or website www.westcoastemergency.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 