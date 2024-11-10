Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hīkoi – Police Establish Major Operations Centre

Sunday, 10 November 2024, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have today established a Major Operations Centre (MOC) to provide oversight of the Police response to the upcoming hīkoi from Northland to Wellington.

The MOC, based at Police National Headquarters in Wellington, is providing logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the hīkoi route.

Major Operations Director Superintendent Kelly Ryan says Police have been engaged with hīkoi organisers for many weeks.

“Our discussions with organisers to date have been positive and we expect the hīkoi to be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner,” she says.

The hīkoi is expected to leave Northland on Monday (11 November) and travel to Wellington, arriving at Parliament between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November.

“We’ve planned for large numbers to join the hīkoi, with disruption likely to some roads, including highways and main streets along the route,” Superintendent Ryan says.

“The MOC will support our frontline, district-based staff with the management of people, vehicles and activities, while also maintaining central oversight.

“We will continue to co-ordinate with iwi leaders and our partners across government to ensure public safety and minimal disruption to people going about their daily routine.

“We’re also well connected with Waka Kotahi/NZTA and local councils to ensure road users have up-to-date information and can plan accordingly.

“The MOC will remain in place while the hīkoi is in Wellington and as participants make their way back home safely.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 