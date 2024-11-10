Hīkoi – Police Establish Major Operations Centre

Police have today established a Major Operations Centre (MOC) to provide oversight of the Police response to the upcoming hīkoi from Northland to Wellington.

The MOC, based at Police National Headquarters in Wellington, is providing logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the hīkoi route.

Major Operations Director Superintendent Kelly Ryan says Police have been engaged with hīkoi organisers for many weeks.

“Our discussions with organisers to date have been positive and we expect the hīkoi to be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner,” she says.

The hīkoi is expected to leave Northland on Monday (11 November) and travel to Wellington, arriving at Parliament between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November.

“We’ve planned for large numbers to join the hīkoi, with disruption likely to some roads, including highways and main streets along the route,” Superintendent Ryan says.

“The MOC will support our frontline, district-based staff with the management of people, vehicles and activities, while also maintaining central oversight.

“We will continue to co-ordinate with iwi leaders and our partners across government to ensure public safety and minimal disruption to people going about their daily routine.

“We’re also well connected with Waka Kotahi/NZTA and local councils to ensure road users have up-to-date information and can plan accordingly.

“The MOC will remain in place while the hīkoi is in Wellington and as participants make their way back home safely.”

