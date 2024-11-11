Further Arrests And A Firearm Seized In Canterbury Operation

10 November

Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander:

Police have made further arrests and seized firearms as we continue to keep the pressure on gang members, associates, and those attempting to evade the justice system as part of a Canterbury operation.

This has included making our presence known to those attending a gang event in Canterbury this weekend, with large numbers of officers at locations of interest.

The majority of attendees who travelled from out of district are leaving, and Police have an increased presence on our roads and at the Christchurch Airport.

Five arrests were made overnight - this brings the total number of arrests this week to 30, including patched Mongols gang members, associates, and people (not associated to Mongols) previously sought by Police.

A cannabis cultivation operation was located at a search warrant executed in Aranui this weekend, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to a second warrant executed in Islington where a sawn off shotgun and three air rifles were located.

The two women arrested in the Aranui search warrant, aged 37 and 30, are due to appear before the Christchurch District Court tomorrow (Monday 11 November) on outstanding warrants and drugs charges.

You can expect to see an increased Police presence around Christchurch and the wider Canterbury district as we continue to monitor movements and respond as required.

If you have public safety concerns, please call Police on 111.

If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

