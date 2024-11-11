Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade Set To Turn 150 Years Old

Ashburton people are invited to a special event at Ashburton Fire Station on 23 November to celebrate 150 years of volunteer firefighters keeping their community safe.

The brigade was formed in 1874 with a couple of dozen iron buckets, a hand saw, a crosscut saw, two fire hooks with 12-foot-long handles, one grapnel chain, three 10-foot ladders and an alarm bell - costing just 36 pounds.

Current Chief Fire Officer, Alan Burgess, says the brigade has seen many changes over the years, particularly with equipment, standards and training.

"Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade has also seen a few amalgamations with smaller local brigades over the years, and ultimately we were the birthplace of Fire and Emergency New Zealand in 2017, when the organisation was launched nationally in Ashburton," Alan says.

The brigade has responded to some major fires across its history, including in recent years a major flour mill blaze, the Seales Winslow fire and a ship fire at Port of Timaru.

The nature of the brigade’s call outs has also changed over the years, from mostly fires to more motor vehicle crashes, medical events and natural disasters.

Ashburton volunteers responded to the Christchurch earthquakes, and to the big flood several years ago that took the Ashburton River bridge out of action for a number of days necessitating some creative solutions to keep the town protected.

The brigade appreciates its history. A Shand Mason steam fire engine, commissioned in 1889 and christened the "Pride of Ashburton", no longer does callouts but it is still maintained in full working order by the brigade 135 years later.

Several of the brigade’s trucks are now housed at the Ashburton Fire Museum, acknowledged widely as one of the very best in the country.

In the brigade's 150-year history, two men, Superintendent Thomas Barber and current CFO Alan Burgess, have led the brigade for almost half that time.

Once a brigade exclusive to tāne, the brigade now proudly features wāhine among its extremely capable ranks, bringing more balance to the brigade.

Adding another string to its bow, the brigade has competed competitively at United Firefighters' Brigade Association events and several of the current members have led the association nationally, including Alan Burgess, Chris Price, and Warren Maslin.

Chief Fire Officer Alan says, "Our brigade responds to more than 400 calls a year but remains totally volunteer-based. This celebration is a chance for us to acknowledge all the people who make this possible, including the volunteers, their families, and employers.

"As we prepare to celebrate 150 years of challenges and conquests, we stand true to our motto developed by our 57-year veteran Walter Dolman in the early days: "ever ready, ever steady, striving with a will to save".

The open day on 23 November will include:

- 1874 Shand Mason Steamer in operation all day

- Vintage fire appliance display

- Have a go with the Merryweather Handpump

- Live kitchen fire displays

- Rescue tool display

- Fire safety information

- Colouring competition

- Food and drink stalls

WHAT: 150 years of firefighting in Ashburton

WHEN: Saturday 23 November 2024, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Ashburton Fire Station, 332 Burnett Street

ENTRY: FREE

Find out more at the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade - Open Day Facebook page.

